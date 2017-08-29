NBA players past, present and future who will play in Eurobasket 2017

During the FIBA Eurobasket tournament, fans will watch some of the best basketball players in the world. Many have experience in the NBA.
Below we have sorted through those who will participate that have played professionally in the United States:
- Those who are currently active are listed in plain text.
- Those who are no longer playing have their name presented in italics while others who have not made their debut have an asterisk * by their name.
For those who have not yet made their debut, we listed just the top upcoming prospects. Players no longer active in the league were limited to recent years. Countries who do not have an NBA player were not included.
Note many of the top international ballers who were originally set to play (including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milos Teodosic) are not active for the tournament. However, rather than focus on them, we opted to list only the talent who will represent their countries.
Croatia
Dragan Bender — Phoenix Suns
Bojan Bogdanovic — Indiana Pacers
Dario Saric — Philadelphia 76ers
Czech Republic
Tomas Satoransky — Washington Wizards
Finland
Lauri Markkanen* — Chicago Bulls
France
Boris Diaw — Utah Jazz (2016-17)
Evan Fournier — Orlando Magic
Joffrey Lauvergne — San Antonio Spurs
Kevin Seraphin — Indiana Pacers (2016-17)
Georgia
Zaza Pachulia — Golden State Warriors
Germany
Dennis Schroder — Atlanta Hawks
Daniel Theis — Boston Celtics
Isaiah Hartenstein* — Houston Rockets
Great Britain
Sacha Killeya-Jones* — 2018 NBA Draft prospect
Greece
Thanasis Antetokounmpo — New York Knicks (2015-16)
Nick Calathes — Memphis Grizzlies (2014-15)
Georgios Papagiannis — Sacramento Kings
Kostas Papanikolaou — Denver Nuggets (2015-16)
Hungary
Adam Hanga* — San Antonio Spurs
Iceland
Tryggvi Hlinason* – 2018 NBA Draft prospect
Israel
Omri Casspi — Golden State Warriors
Italy
Marco Belinelli — Atlanta Hawks
Luigi Datome — Boston Celtics (2014-15)
Latvia
Davis Bertans — San Antonio Spurs
Kristaps Porzingis — New York Knicks
Lithuania
Mindaugas Kuzminskas — New York Knicks
Donatas Motiejunas — New Orleans Pelicans (2017)
Jonas Valanciunas — Toronto Raptors
Montenegro
Nikola Vucevic — Orlando Magic
Russia
Sergey Karasev —Brooklyn Nets (2015-16)
Timofey Mozgov — Brooklyn Nets
Alexey Shved — New York Knicks (2014-15)
Serbia
Bogdan Bogdanovic* — Sacramento Kings
Boban Marjanovic — Detroit Pistons
Slovenia
Goran Dragic — Miami Heat
Luka Doncic* — 2018 NBA Draft Prospect
Anthony Randolph — Denver Nuggets (2013-14)
Spain
Alex Abrines — Oklahoma City Thunder
Marc Gasol — Memphis Grizzlies
Pau Gasol — San Antonio Spurs
Juancho Hernangomez — Denver Nuggets
Willy Hernangomez — New York Knicks
Sergio Rodriguez — Philadelphia 76ers (2016-17)
Ricky Rubio — Utah Jazz
Turkey
Furkan Korkmaz* — Philadelphia 76ers
Cedi Osman* — Cleveland Cavaliers
