NBA players past, present and future who will play in Eurobasket 2017

During the FIBA Eurobasket tournament, fans will watch some of the best basketball players in the world. Many have experience in the NBA.

Below we have sorted through those who will participate that have played professionally in the United States:

Those who are currently active are listed in plain text.

Those who are no longer playing have their name presented in italics while others who have not made their debut have an asterisk * by their name.

For those who have not yet made their debut, we listed just the top upcoming prospects. Players no longer active in the league were limited to recent years. Countries who do not have an NBA player were not included.

Note many of the top international ballers who were originally set to play (including Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milos Teodosic) are not active for the tournament. However, rather than focus on them, we opted to list only the talent who will represent their countries.

Croatia

16 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals for @dariosaric vs Slovenia. 👀 pic.twitter.com/yBgs02uUQ3 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) August 25, 2017

Dragan Bender — Phoenix Suns

Bojan Bogdanovic — Indiana Pacers

Dario Saric — Philadelphia 76ers

Czech Republic

Tomas Satoransky — Washington Wizards

Finland

Lauri Markkanen* — Chicago Bulls

France

Boris Diaw — Utah Jazz (2016-17)

Evan Fournier — Orlando Magic

Joffrey Lauvergne — San Antonio Spurs

Kevin Seraphin — Indiana Pacers (2016-17)

Georgia

Zaza Pachulia cleared to play in the Eurobasket. https://t.co/gh4Nc6zfeB pic.twitter.com/Xsym2m0mX1 — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) August 28, 2017

Zaza Pachulia — Golden State Warriors

Germany

Dennis Schroder — Atlanta Hawks

Daniel Theis — Boston Celtics

Isaiah Hartenstein* — Houston Rockets

Great Britain

Sacha Killeya-Jones* — 2018 NBA Draft prospect

Greece

Thanasis Antetokounmpo — New York Knicks (2015-16)

Nick Calathes — Memphis Grizzlies (2014-15)

Georgios Papagiannis — Sacramento Kings

Kostas Papanikolaou — Denver Nuggets (2015-16)

Hungary

Adam Hanga* — San Antonio Spurs

Iceland

Tryggvi Hlinason* – 2018 NBA Draft prospect

Israel

Omri Casspi — Golden State Warriors

Italy

Marco Belinelli — Atlanta Hawks

Luigi Datome — Boston Celtics (2014-15)

Latvia

Davis Bertans — San Antonio Spurs

Kristaps Porzingis — New York Knicks

Lithuania

Mindaugas Kuzminskas — New York Knicks

Donatas Motiejunas — New Orleans Pelicans (2017)

Jonas Valanciunas — Toronto Raptors

Montenegro

Nikola Vucevic — Orlando Magic

Russia

Sergey Karasev —Brooklyn Nets (2015-16)

Timofey Mozgov — Brooklyn Nets

Alexey Shved — New York Knicks (2014-15)

Serbia

Bogdan Bogdanovic* — Sacramento Kings

Boban Marjanovic — Detroit Pistons

Slovenia

Goran Dragic — Miami Heat

Luka Doncic* — 2018 NBA Draft Prospect

Anthony Randolph — Denver Nuggets (2013-14)

Spain

Alex Abrines — Oklahoma City Thunder

Marc Gasol — Memphis Grizzlies

Pau Gasol — San Antonio Spurs

Juancho Hernangomez — Denver Nuggets

Willy Hernangomez — New York Knicks

Sergio Rodriguez — Philadelphia 76ers (2016-17)

Ricky Rubio — Utah Jazz

Turkey

Furkan Korkmaz* — Philadelphia 76ers

Cedi Osman* — Cleveland Cavaliers