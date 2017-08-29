Pistons sign Dwight Buycks, who thrived while playing in China

Dwight Buycks has signed with the Detroit Pistons. He has also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and in the Chinese Basketball Association.

For the past two seasons, he played in China. Teammates included former first-round picks such as Sebastian Telfair and JJ Hickson. He has also played in the Euroleague for Valencia. While in China, he has scored more than 25 points per game two years in a row.

While he has played just 20 NBA games, Buycks most recently averaged 8.6 points per game for the Lakers.

Buycks, 28, has performed well in the development league. He has averaged 16.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game at that level so far during his professional career.

Henry Ellenson and Buycks both played college basketball for Marquette. Ellenson was selected in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft by Detroit.

Buycks’ salary projects to be $1.47 million for next season, which is the veteran minimum for someone with two years of experience. The Pistons have no additional cap space.