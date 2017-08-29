Shabazz Muhammad expected to make decision about Timberwolves soon

Minnesota Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau told Chad Hartman during a radio appearance on WCCO-830 AM that he expects to some free agent signings soon.

While the team only has minimum salary options to offer, they still have four roster spots to fill. Some have speculated Tony Allen, Dante Cunningham and Anthony Morrow could get a look from the team. However, the only specific player Thibodeau mentioned was Shabazz Muhammad.

During his four-year NBA career, he has played each season for Minnesota. Here is what the Timberwolves coach said (via TwinCities.com):

“He’s one of the players we are talking to. Bazz has a great relationship with a number of players on the team. I know they would like to have him back. He’s got to make a decision shortly.”

Earlier this month, one of Minnesota’s 2017 offseason acquisitions Jamal Crawford made a public pitch to bring Muhammad back to the team. The 24-year-old baller replied to the tweet.

👀👀👀 — shabazz muhammad (@ShabazzMuhammad) August 17, 2017

If signed, his deal would be worth $1.57 million for next season and then he could seek a new contract during the 2018 NBA offseason.

However, it’s worth noting his new agent Rich Paul has had clients holdout on contracts for as long as 16 weeks. Tristan Thompson, JR Smith, Eric Bledsoe and Norris Cole are all represented by Paul and have held out on contracts for at least 11 weeks.

Muhammad has now been a free agent for eight weeks this offseason so he could still take a few weeks before he makes his decision. He may now have other options, including the New Orleans Pelicans (who are without Solomon Hill).