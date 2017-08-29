Spurs' Rudy Gay believes he is a Top-10 small forward in the NBA

Rudy Gay, who signed with the San Antonio Spurs as a free agent this offseason, thinks he will be one of the best small forwards in the NBA this season.

After the @NBA2K account posted their ranking of the Top-10 rated small forwards in the league, Gay responded and was not happy with the list.

It’s worth noting that ratings change as the season progresses. Here is what the game’s rating expert, Michael Stauffer, told our own Alex Kennedy:

“We’re always re-evaluating a player and their skills; it’s a year-round process … If we see it over the course of a week or two – which is basically a five-game stretch – then they’ll likely see an increase. We try not to make knee-jerk reactions based on a small sample size.”

Based on last season, Gay was the No. 8 overall small forward in the NBA in terms of Player Efficiency Rating.

His PER was nearly identical to Carmelo Anthony and was ahead of players including Danilo Gallinari and Harrison Barnes.

Below is the order of the players at his position the video game has ranked higher than Gay to start the season:

Lebron James — 97

Kevin Durant — 96

Kawhi Leonard — 95

Paul George — 91

Giannis Antetokounmpo — 91

Gordon Hayward — 88

Andrew Wiggins — 86

Carmelo Anthony — 84

Harrison Barnes — 81

Danilo Gallinari — 81

