Trending stories: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Lamar Odom and more

East rankings: James, Cavs still the kings – via amicohoops.net
August 28 09:24 AM
The first Eastern Conference power rankings of 2017-18. Plenty more to follow before the start of the season. West is up next. 1. Cleveland Cavaliers: With our without Kyrie Irving, LeBron James will easily keep the Cavs in the driver’s seat. 2. Milwaukee Bucks: This ultra-athletic, up-and-coming group is the real deal, with Giannis Antetokounmpo…
Team USA pummels Panama in opening AmeriCup qualifier 97–56 – via 2ways10days.com
August 28 07:22 PM
G League alums carry the load in FIBA play
Lamar Odom: ‘Trade from the Lakers basically ended my career and purpose’ – via sports.yahoo.com
August 28 06:35 PM
The former NBA champion opens up about his career, his success, his struggles and what he’s planning for the future.
LeBron James again hints at plans for greatness in 2017-18 despite Cavaliers’ roster uncertainty – via cleveland.com
August 28 07:45 PM
If LeBron James’ performance matches his rhetoric, the Cavs are going to be just fine this season.
What Cleveland Cavaliers could request to sweeten Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade: Chris Fedor – via cleveland.com
August 28 04:16 PM
With concern about Isaiah Thomas’ hip injury, one that could keep him from being ready at the start of the regular season, the Cavs may seek another asset to sweeten the deal
Aaron Miles Ready For New Challenge In Santa Cruz – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
August 28 10:03 AM
Former Golden State Warriors guard set to take over as head coach in Surf City
August 28 04:39 PM
Rockets owner Leslie Alexander will donate $4 million to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, the team announced Monday.
While Cavaliers deliberate on Kyrie Irving trade, Jae Crowder’s already wearing Cleveland gear – via cleveland.com
August 28 04:39 PM
While the Cavs had yet to make a formal request to the Celtics for additional compensation for Kyrie Irving Monday, pictures circulated of Jae Crowder wearing Cleveland gear for workouts.
Warriors Monday mailbag: What’s up with all these Klay… – via theathletic.com
August 28 10:59 AM
Another Monday, another Warriors mailbag as we bide our time until the start of the NBA season,…
Kevin Durant says Warriors have influenced slew of added firepower out West – via nba.nbcsports.com
August 27 04:00 PM
Now, it’s up to the other teams in the Western Conference to stop them.
Scott Souza: Isaiah Thomas deserves better – via providencejournal.com
August 26 09:00 PM
Isaiah Thomas told himself — and anyone else who would listen — that he could find a way to overcome it all.
If he worked hard enough,
