Chris Broussard on the Cavs-Celtics trade, LeBron's future, his career, move from ESPN to FS1 and more

Alex Kennedy is joined by FS1's NBA reporter Chris Broussard. They discussed many different topics including…

0:30 – The Cleveland Cavaliers sending Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick, and what’s next after the Cavs came away from Thomas’ physical with concerns.

6:00 – Which team is better after this trade: Cleveland or Boston? And can either team realistically compete with the Golden State Warriors?

15:10 – What does the future hold for LeBron James and is it possible that even he hasn’t made up his mind yet and is still weighing his options?

16:50 – How the Cavaliers could’ve landed Paul George and Eric Bledsoe for Kyrie Irving in a three-team deal prior to the draft, but Dan Gilbert required a long-term commitment from LeBron James (which he refused to give).

20:40 – Chris predicts where LeBron James will be playing next season.

22:00 – With an MVP-caliber player in James Harden and a second superstar in Chris Paul (who is close friends with LeBron), could the Houston Rockets emerge as a realistic suitor for James?

25:25 – Chris argues that if LeBron James leaves Cleveland, the destination that makes the most sense is San Antonio to team up with Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich on the Spurs.

29:00 – Carmelo Anthony‘s future is up in the air. Does he get traded to the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers? Does he start the season with the New York Knicks? Chris shares the latest on the ‘Melo situation.

34:05 – Chris discusses how he got his start as a sportswriter, and how he had to grind for many years – covering high school sports, soccer, baseball and football – before becoming the household NBA reporter he is today.

51:00 – The importance of relationships for a reporter and how one goes about creating and maintaining those sources.

54:00 – How competitive is Chris when it comes to breaking news? Does he measure himself against other top reporters like Adrian Wojnarowski or Shams Charania or Adam Schefter?

55:20 – Chris explains the main reason he left ESPN for FS1. ESPN wanted him strictly breaking news whereas FS1 gave him the opportunity to be an opinionated on-air personality.

57:20 – How after the 2010 free agency period, Chris sort of stumbled into a news-breaking role at ESPN when, initially, he joined the company as a feature writer.

1:03:40 – Chris explains how he had to develop a thick skin and learn to deal with the harsh criticism that comes with being a nationally recognized television personality.

