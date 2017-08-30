Report: No conversation between Bucks, Cavaliers about Kyrie Irving

There are rumors Khris Middleton and 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon may be headed to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving.

ESPN reported Wednesday the Cavaliers could make a deal with a new team if Isaiah Thomas is not ready for action next season. While a team can void a trade based on a failed physical, it seems talk of the Bucks as the team involved could be exaggerated.

Here is what NBA analyst Matt Velazquez said of the reports (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel):

However, according to a league source who spoke with the Journal Sentinel on Wednesday, there is ‘nothing’ to these reports. In fact, the source says there have not even been conversations between the Bucks and Cavaliers.

A radio host in Phoenix originally reported Milwaukee was perhaps a surprise team in play for Irving before the deal with Boston.

However, others speculated that even initial talks were perhaps false.

As I do more background on the Kyrie blockbuster, league sources say Bucks never offered Middleton, Brogdon and a pick as was reported — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) August 23, 2017