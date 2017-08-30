Timerwolves' G League coach Scott Roth great for rookie Justin Patton

Scott Roth was officially announced as the head coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ G League affiliate, which is great for Justin Patton.

We have announced Scott Roth as Head Coach of the Iowa Wolves. Full Press Release: https://t.co/qsUuUPSAx1 pic.twitter.com/90yRPmlGoU — Iowa Wolves (@iawolves) August 30, 2017

While the Timberwolves selected Patton in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, he is expected to play first in the G League for the Iowa Wolves once he recovers from his broken foot. Roth will be a perfect mentor for him to start his professional career.

As the former head coach of Baloncesto Sevilla in the Euroleague, Roth worked with Kristaps Porzingis and Willy Hernangomez before they each made their NBA debut.

As an assistant, he has coached top centers including Andre Drummond (Detroit Pistons) and Jonas Valanciunas (Toronto Raptors).

When Roth was an assistant with the Memphis Grizzlies, he coached Pau Gasol during the Spaniard’s first season in the United States. During their rookie seasons, Roth also coached Dirk Nowitzki (Dalllas Mavericks) as well.

Here is what he has said about working with Patton and big men in general (via Star Tribune):

“In my interview with Thibs, I said Patton is right up my alley: A very skilled big with a lot of growth ahead of him, a big upside. That’s right up the alley of the kind of guys I’ve been around and had success with.”

In fact, he was the director of scouting for the Mavericks the year that Dallas traded to select Nowitzki.

While his niche has been big men, he has also worked with top guards including Steve Nash (Mavericks), DeMar DeRozan (Toronto Raptors) and Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) when the two-time MVP was a rookie.