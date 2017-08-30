Trending stories: Lamar Odom, Isaiah Thomas, Clint Capela and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

August 29 08:38 PM
Isaiah Thomas told ESPN his injured right hip would not ruin his career, but made no clear mention in an interview Tuesday of when he might return to the court this season.

August 29 07:56 PM
Isaiah Thomas had a message for those doubting his health after his trade to Cleveland was stalled, telling ESPN on Tuesday that his injured hip ‘won’t be a problem in the future’ and that he’s confident he’ll be the same player.

August 29 01:16 PM
AUG 29, 2017 – A thousand miles away, Enes Kanter can’t sit still.

August 29 08:55 AM
Boston has no shortage of assets, including as many as five first-rounders in the next two drafts. That doesn’t mean it should be rushing to add compensation just to get the Thomas-Irving blockbuster to the finish line.

August 30 12:55 AM
Former Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin believes protege Koby Altman should proceed as planned, saying he would make the same deal if still running the front office.

August 29 06:48 PM
Charlotte NBA player Anthony Morrow’s traffic stop in Georgia now being investigated.

August 29 07:00 PM
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom stated that Kobe Bryant by far had the most impressive competitive spirit from any player he has played with.

August 29 09:27 AM
The G League is a stepping stone league with players always looking for the next best opportunity. Australia is rising as a premier option…

August 29 10:54 PM
CJ Williams led team with 16 points in tight contest

August 29 09:45 PM
The Rockets center can’t venture far from his home because of flooding, but he’s using social media to connect those in need with relief efforts in Houston.

August 29 08:09 PM
TFW you feel like calling someone an idiot over an NBA take.

August 29 03:31 PM
The newest Air Jordan signature sneaker pays homage to the Air Jordan II, which was released 30 years ago and crafted in Italy.

August 28 06:35 PM
The former NBA champion opens up about his career, his success, his struggles and what he’s planning for the future.

