Trending stories: Lamar Odom, Isaiah Thomas, Clint Capela and more

Isaiah Thomas tells Woj injured hip not career threatening – via cleveland.com
August 29 08:38 PM
Isaiah Thomas told ESPN his injured right hip would not ruin his career, but made no clear mention in an interview Tuesday of when he might return to the court this season.
Isaiah Thomas on hip: ‘I am not damaged’ – via espn.com
August 29 07:56 PM
Isaiah Thomas had a message for those doubting his health after his trade to Cleveland was stalled, telling ESPN on Tuesday that his injured hip ‘won’t be a problem in the future’ and that he’s confident he’ll be the same player.
Enes Kanter pledges $25,000 to Hurricane Harvey relief effort – via newsok.com
August 29 01:16 PM
AUG 29, 2017 – A thousand miles away, Enes Kanter can’t sit still.
Why Celtics shouldn’t sweeten the deal amid Cavs stalemate – via espn.com
August 29 08:55 AM
Boston has no shortage of assets, including as many as five first-rounders in the next two drafts. That doesn’t mean it should be rushing to add compensation just to get the Thomas-Irving blockbuster to the finish line.
Cavaliers-Celtics trade is ‘tremendous’ for Cleveland, says former GM David Griffin – via cleveland.com
August 30 12:55 AM
Former Cavaliers General Manager David Griffin believes protege Koby Altman should proceed as planned, saying he would make the same deal if still running the front office.
Georgia launches investigation of traffic stop involving NBA player Anthony Morrow – via charlotteobserver.com
August 29 06:48 PM
Charlotte NBA player Anthony Morrow’s traffic stop in Georgia now being investigated.
Lakers News: Lamar Odom Says Kobe Bryant’s Competitive Spirit Was Second To None – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
August 29 07:00 PM
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom stated that Kobe Bryant by far had the most impressive competitive spirit from any player he has played with.
The Australian NBL is steadily becoming a prime destination for G League alums – via 2ways10days.com
August 29 09:27 AM
The G League is a stepping stone league with players always looking for the next best opportunity. Australia is rising as a premier option…
Team USA prevails against Uruguay 74–66 – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
August 29 10:54 PM
CJ Williams led team with 16 points in tight contest
August 29 09:45 PM
The Rockets center can’t venture far from his home because of flooding, but he’s using social media to connect those in need with relief efforts in Houston.
9 memes that perfectly sum up the internet’s hottest NBA arguments – via ftw.usatoday.com
August 29 08:09 PM
TFW you feel like calling someone an idiot over an NBA take.
Jordan Brand unveils Air Jordan XXXII in Italy – via espn.com
August 29 03:31 PM
The newest Air Jordan signature sneaker pays homage to the Air Jordan II, which was released 30 years ago and crafted in Italy.
Lamar Odom: ‘Trade from the Lakers basically ended my career and purpose’ – via sports.yahoo.com
August 28 06:35 PM
The former NBA champion opens up about his career, his success, his struggles and what he’s planning for the future.
