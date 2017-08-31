Shabazz Muhammad, Lakers could have mutual free agency interest

The Los Angeles Lakers may sign free agent Shabazz Muhammad, who went to UCLA. Muhammad also has ties to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

Muhammad was one of the clients at Landmark Sports who left the agency when Pelinka joined the front office for the Lakers.

I'm told Shabazz Muhammad considering joining his former agent Rob Pelinka with Lakers, LA considering options as well — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) September 1, 2017

His new agent is Rich Paul of Klutch Sports. Paul also represents Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who signed with Los Angeles earlier this offseason. Paul is also the agent of potential 2018 free agent LeBron James (whom the Lakers obviously covet).

Muhammad is expected decide relatively soon whether he will return to Minnesota. However, they can only offer him the veteran’s minimum (a deal that would be worth $1.57 million for next season). He’d then try to play his way into a larger, multi-year contract since he’d be a free agent again next offseason.

We recently linked Muhammad to the New Orleans Pelicans as a potential replacement for injured small forward Solomon Hill.

The Lakers could offer their “room exception” to Muhammad, which would be worth $4.3 million for next season.