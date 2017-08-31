Trending stories: Irving-Thomas trade, Jonathon Simmons, Andrew Nicholson and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Blazers waive forward Nicholson – via espn.com
August 30 04:32 PM
Forward Andrew Nicholson, who was acquired on July 25 from the Brooklyn Nets, was waived on Wednesday, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Lowe: Why the Kyrie Irving trade makes sense for Boston – via espn.com
August 30 08:24 AM
The Celtics are offering the Cavs a lot for Kyrie Irving. Zach Lowe explains why that might work out well.
Rumor: Kristaps Porzingis skipped exit interview due to feud with coach Hornacek – via nba.nbcsports.com
August 30 01:06 PM
Why does everyone in this organization go at Porzingis hard then tip-toe around Carmelo Anthony like he’s fragile?
With Kyrie Irving era now ended, Cavs grasp renewed options – via espn.com
August 31 12:46 AM
The Cavs’ completion of a blockbuster deal with the Celtics gives the franchise options in both the short and long term in pursuit of a second NBA crown.
An NBA Statistics Treatise – via basketballinsiders.com
August 30 12:41 PM
Ben Dowsett catalogues the features of every major publicly available NBA stats site.
Trade grades: Who wins completed Kyrie-Isaiah blockbuster? – via espn.com
August 31 12:25 AM
With the Cavs finalizing the deal to move Kyrie Irving to the Celtics, Kevin Pelton grades the trade.
A Houston rapper helped rescue NBA guard Jonathon Simmons during the flood – via ftw.usatoday.com
August 30 11:20 PM
A Houston rapper has been helping people all week.
Sources: Cavs get 2nd-rounder to ice Kyrie deal – via espn.com
August 30 10:47 PM
The Celtics have agreed to send an additional 2020 second-round pick to the Cavaliers to complete the trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas, league sources say.
FIBA’s dispute with top officials shows how it continues to harm global basketball – via sbnation.com
August 30 01:41 PM
The international basketball association will use second-tier officials at Eurobasket, one of its biggest competitions. Here’s why that’s a problem.
August 30 03:32 PM
EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers announced today that they will make a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist in the relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Lakers encourage fans to help those in need by making a gift to the Red Cross. Please visit redcross.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on lending support.
You Aren’t a True Basketball Fan if You Haven’t Read These 5 Books – TheLead Sports – via theleadsports.com
August 30 04:08 PM
For every subject there are a handful of must-read books. In the business world, that would probably be Bryan Burrough and John Helyar’s Barbarians at the Gate: The Fall of RJR Nabisco. In politics, the go-to tome is All the President’s Men, the book by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein summarizing their groundbreaking Watergate investigation for […]
Coaching legend Rollie Massimino dies at 82 – via espn.com
August 30 04:05 PM
College basketball coaching legend Rollie Massamino, who coached Villanova to the 1985 national championship and more than 800 games in his career, died at the age of 82.
The Australian NBL is steadily becoming a prime destination for G League alums – via 2ways10days.com
August 29 09:27 AM
The G League is a stepping stone league with players always looking for the next best opportunity. Australia is rising as a premier option…
