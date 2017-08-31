Trending stories: Irving-Thomas trade, Jonathon Simmons, Andrew Nicholson and more

Sources: Blazers waive forward Nicholson – via espn.com August 30 04:32 PM Forward Andrew Nicholson, who was acquired on July 25 from the Brooklyn Nets, was waived on Wednesday, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Shares

With Kyrie Irving era now ended, Cavs grasp renewed options – via espn.com August 31 12:46 AM The Cavs’ completion of a blockbuster deal with the Celtics gives the franchise options in both the short and long term in pursuit of a second NBA crown. Shares

An NBA Statistics Treatise – via basketballinsiders.com August 30 12:41 PM Ben Dowsett catalogues the features of every major publicly available NBA stats site. Shares

Trade grades: Who wins completed Kyrie-Isaiah blockbuster? – via espn.com August 31 12:25 AM With the Cavs finalizing the deal to move Kyrie Irving to the Celtics, Kevin Pelton grades the trade. Shares

Sources: Cavs get 2nd-rounder to ice Kyrie deal – via espn.com August 30 10:47 PM The Celtics have agreed to send an additional 2020 second-round pick to the Cavaliers to complete the trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas, league sources say. Shares

Lakers To Make Donation to Red Cross For Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts – via nba.com August 30 03:32 PM EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers announced today that they will make a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist in the relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Lakers encourage fans to help those in need by making a gift to the Red Cross. Please visit redcross.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on lending support. Shares

You Aren’t a True Basketball Fan if You Haven’t Read These 5 Books – TheLead Sports – via theleadsports.com August 30 04:08 PM For every subject there are a handful of must-read books. In the business world, that would probably be Bryan Burrough and John Helyar’s Barbarians at the Gate: The Fall of RJR Nabisco. In politics, the go-to tome is All the President’s Men, the book by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein summarizing their groundbreaking Watergate investigation for […] Shares

Coaching legend Rollie Massimino dies at 82 – via espn.com August 30 04:05 PM College basketball coaching legend Rollie Massamino, who coached Villanova to the 1985 national championship and more than 800 games in his career, died at the age of 82. Shares