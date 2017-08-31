USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Irving-Thomas trade, Jonathon Simmons, Andrew Nicholson and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

August 30 04:32 PM
Forward Andrew Nicholson, who was acquired on July 25 from the Brooklyn Nets, was waived on Wednesday, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

August 30 08:24 AM
The Celtics are offering the Cavs a lot for Kyrie Irving. Zach Lowe explains why that might work out well.

August 30 01:06 PM
Why does everyone in this organization go at Porzingis hard then tip-toe around Carmelo Anthony like he’s fragile?

August 31 12:46 AM
The Cavs’ completion of a blockbuster deal with the Celtics gives the franchise options in both the short and long term in pursuit of a second NBA crown.

An NBA Statistics Treatise – via basketballinsiders.com

August 30 12:41 PM
Ben Dowsett catalogues the features of every major publicly available NBA stats site.

August 31 12:25 AM
With the Cavs finalizing the deal to move Kyrie Irving to the Celtics, Kevin Pelton grades the trade.

August 30 11:20 PM
A Houston rapper has been helping people all week.

August 30 10:47 PM
The Celtics have agreed to send an additional 2020 second-round pick to the Cavaliers to complete the trade involving Kyrie Irving and Isaiah Thomas, league sources say.

August 30 01:41 PM
The international basketball association will use second-tier officials at Eurobasket, one of its biggest competitions. Here’s why that’s a problem.

August 30 03:32 PM
EL SEGUNDO – The Los Angeles Lakers announced today that they will make a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist in the relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey. The Lakers encourage fans to help those in need by making a gift to the Red Cross. Please visit redcross.org or 1-800-RED-CROSS for more information on lending support.

August 30 04:08 PM
For every subject there are a handful of must-read books. In the business world, that would probably be Bryan Burrough and John Helyar’s Barbarians at the Gate: The Fall of RJR Nabisco. In politics, the go-to tome is All the President’s Men, the book by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein summarizing their groundbreaking Watergate investigation for […]

August 30 04:05 PM
College basketball coaching legend Rollie Massamino, who coached Villanova to the 1985 national championship and more than 800 games in his career, died at the age of 82.

August 29 09:27 AM
The G League is a stepping stone league with players always looking for the next best opportunity. Australia is rising as a premier option…

