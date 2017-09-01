Gordon Hayward, Colts fan, received 'welcome' text from Tom Brady

The Boston Celtics introduced Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward in a press conference. But Hayward will now live in NFL enemy territory.
Hayward, who is originally from Indiana, grew up a fan of the Indianapolis Colts. Indianapolis has had a rivalry with the New England Patriots as folks who root for the Colts supported quarterback Peyton Manning, who often competed against Tom Brady of the Patriots during his NFL career.
During the press conference, Hayward mentioned an interesting welcome he received now that he lives in Boston.
Here is what Hayward, who then played for the Utah Jazz, said about Brady when asked in January 2017:
“I’m a Colts fan, so I can’t stand him just because he plays for the Patriots. I think he’s a good quarterback.”
However, his new head coach Brad Stevens (who was also his college basketball coach) told Hayward that he will become a “huge Brady fan” this NFL season.
You can watch the now awkward video of Hayward discussing Brady below.
