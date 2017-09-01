Pelicans, Timberwolves and Bucks all interested in Dante Cunningham

The New Orleans Pelicans may have the best chance to sign Dante Cunningham but they will face competition for the free agent forward.

Below are the most likely suitors for Cunningham, who shot a career-high 39.2 percent from long-range last season.

New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans has the $3.29M bi-annual to chase Dante Cunningham or use full bird rights. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 31, 2017

After trading Quincy Pondexter to the Bulls earlier this week, the Pelicans now have enough space to outbid other teams to re-sign Cunningham for next season.

The team will be without Solomon Hill for much of the season due to injury and desperately need to replace his minutes. Cunningham is one of the five players we listed who could step in for New Orleans next season.

Pelicans general manager Dell Demps likes to bring in familiarity to his team and Cunningham was on the roster last season.

Minnesota Timberwolves

New Orleans is trying to re-sign F Dante Cunningham, but Minnesota is proving to be one suitor tough to beat on him, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 29, 2017

While the Timberwolves wait on a decision from free agent Shabazz Muhammad, Cunningham is someone that they reportedly have their eyes on as well.

He has played for the team in the past and averaged a career-high 25.1 minutes per game for the organization in 2013. He also played a career-high 81 games the following season.

Minnesota head coach Tom Thibodeau says the Timberwolves will “absolutely” make free agency moves in the next few weeks to finalize their roster for next season.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks have hopped in on FA Dante Cunningham, I hear. Milt Newton/Matt Bollero connection. #Twolves still trying and being patient. pic.twitter.com/VJJfDvAkMp — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 1, 2017

Cunningham played for the Timberwolves from 2012 until 2014. Milt Newton, who is now the assistant general manager of the Bucks, was the general manager for Minnesota at the time.

Matt Bollero, who was a pro personnel scout for the Timberwolves, is also now working for the Milwaukee front office in a similar role. It’s no surprise to learn both executives have targeted Cunningham as someone who could join them on the Bucks.