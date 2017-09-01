Trending stories: Quincy Pondexter, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Hawes and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lakers Statement Regarding NBA’s Tampering Investigation – via nba.com
August 31 03:56 PM
Los Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka and the team’s outside counsel have issued statements regarding the NBA’s tampering investigation.
Sources: Bucks plan to waive center Hawes – via espn.com
September 01 12:06 AM
The Milwaukee Bucks plan to waive 7-footer Spencer Hawes to spare the franchise the full salary cap hit this year, league sources told ESPN.
Is Kyrie a Franchise Star? NBA Insiders Doubt Irving Worth What Celtics Paid – via bleacherreport.com
August 31 05:55 PM
NBA execs tell B/R’s Howard Beck that Kyrie is a “train wreck” on defense, but LeBron has been holding him back from reaching his potential.
Trail Blazers pick up option on Pat Connaughton – via csnnw.com
August 31 12:54 PM
The Blazers pick up the $1.4 million option on the 6-foot-5 shooting guard.
Sources: Bulls acquire Quincy Pondexter from Pelicans – via sports.yahoo.com
August 31 06:31 PM
The New Orleans Pelicans are trading forward Quincy Pondexter to the Chicago Bulls, league sources told The Vertical.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW? All the players and picks from the infamous Celtics-Nets trade that reshaped the NBA – via businessinsider.com
August 31 05:48 PM
One of the most notorious trades in the history…
HS junior LaMelo Ball has $395 signature shoe – via espn.com
August 31 02:08 PM
After it was announced his youngest son has his own signature shoe for $395, LaVar Ball said he doesn’t care if it affects the college eligibility for the high school junior.
Report: Desperate at small forward, Pelicans work out Josh Smith – via nba.nbcsports.com
August 31 03:35 PM
Plus Chase Budinger and Martell Webster
Thank you. – via player.tout.com
August 31 01:11 PM
Kyrie created this quick video.
