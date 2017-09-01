Trending stories: Quincy Pondexter, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Hawes and more

Sources: Bucks plan to waive center Hawes – via espn.com September 01 12:06 AM The Milwaukee Bucks plan to waive 7-footer Spencer Hawes to spare the franchise the full salary cap hit this year, league sources told ESPN.

Sources: Bulls acquire Quincy Pondexter from Pelicans – via sports.yahoo.com August 31 06:31 PM The New Orleans Pelicans are trading forward Quincy Pondexter to the Chicago Bulls, league sources told The Vertical. Shares