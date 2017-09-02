USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas, Gordon Hayward, Stephon Marbury and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

September 01 09:23 AM
In the ever-swirling interactions of NBA players, agents, GMs and coaches, it seems foolhardy to expect the NBA to police tampering fairly. The $500,000 fine the league hit the Lakers with probably won’t stem this recurring tide.

September 01 08:30 PM
Isaiah Thomas set to begin work on hip with Cavs’ personnel Tuesday in Cleveland. Cavs, meanwhile, feel bullish about trade to get Thomas, others from Boston for Kyrie Irving.

September 01 02:47 PM
Gordon Hayward got caught in a rough spot when he complimented Celtics fans’ intelligence

September 01 05:21 PM
Ros Gold-Onwude will never forget her first hit as the Warriors’ sideline reporter. Oct. 21,…

September 01 01:11 PM
New Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said his trade from the Cavaliers was more about maximizing his potential and not nothing to do with LeBron James, whom he praised.

September 01 10:52 AM
FIBA EuroBasket 2017 – FIBA.basketball

September 01 09:22 AM
After a contentious N.B.A. career, the basketball standout from Brooklyn became a star in China; he spoke to students Wednesday about his odyssey.

