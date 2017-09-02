Trending stories: Isaiah Thomas, Gordon Hayward, Stephon Marbury and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Tampering or fair pursuit? ‘Things get blurry all the time’ – via espn.com
September 01 09:23 AM
In the ever-swirling interactions of NBA players, agents, GMs and coaches, it seems foolhardy to expect the NBA to police tampering fairly. The $500,000 fine the league hit the Lakers with probably won’t stem this recurring tide.
Isaiah Thomas’ road to a comeback with Cavaliers begins Tuesday in Cleveland – via cleveland.com
September 01 08:30 PM
Isaiah Thomas set to begin work on hip with Cavs’ personnel Tuesday in Cleveland. Cavs, meanwhile, feel bullish about trade to get Thomas, others from Boston for Kyrie Irving.
Gordon Hayward introduces himself to Celtics fans by praising their smarts – via cbssports.com
September 01 02:47 PM
Gordon Hayward got caught in a rough spot when he complimented Celtics fans’ intelligence
RosGo(ne): Star sideline reporter Ros Gold-Onwude opens up… – via api.theathletic.com
September 01 05:21 PM
Ros Gold-Onwude will never forget her first hit as the Warriors’ sideline reporter. Oct. 21,…
Kyrie praises LeBron; trade about ‘potential’ – via espn.com
September 01 01:11 PM
New Celtics guard Kyrie Irving said his trade from the Cavaliers was more about maximizing his potential and not nothing to do with LeBron James, whom he praised.
Games of the FIBA EuroBasket 2017 – FIBA.basketball – via fiba.basketball
September 01 10:52 AM
FIBA EuroBasket 2017 – FIBA.basketball
Stephon Marbury Stops at N.Y.U., as His Story Continues – via nytimes.com
September 01 09:22 AM
After a contentious N.B.A. career, the basketball standout from Brooklyn became a star in China; he spoke to students Wednesday about his odyssey.
