Trending stories: Kyrie Irving, James Harden, NBA 2K ratings and more

Rockets’ Harden giving $1M for Harvey relief – via espn.com September 02 05:26 PM Rockets point guard James Harden says he will donate $1 million to the city of Houston for Hurricane Harvey relief. Shares

The Australian NBL is steadily becoming a prime destination for G League alums – via 2ways10days.com August 29 09:27 AM The G League is a stepping stone league with players always looking for the next best opportunity. Australia is rising as a premier option… Shares

Breaking down the 2017 G League expansion draft results – via 2ways10days.com August 24 11:30 AM Four teams selected 11 players each in Wednesday’s expansion draft. Who played it safe? Who swung for the fences? Who won? Shares