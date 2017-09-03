Trending stories: Kyrie Irving, James Harden, NBA 2K ratings and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
NBA G League FAQ – 2 Ways & 10 Days – via 2ways10days.com
June 26 11:15 AM
This FAQ is designed to give readers insight into the nuances of the NBA G League. There are five sections: general information, roster…
What life is like for the guy NBA players hound about their ‘NBA 2K’ ratings – via ftw.usatoday.com
September 01 07:50 PM
Find out more about the man known as Ronnie2K.
Rockets’ Harden giving $1M for Harvey relief – via espn.com
September 02 05:26 PM
Rockets point guard James Harden says he will donate $1 million to the city of Houston for Hurricane Harvey relief.
The Australian NBL is steadily becoming a prime destination for G League alums – via 2ways10days.com
August 29 09:27 AM
The G League is a stepping stone league with players always looking for the next best opportunity. Australia is rising as a premier option…
Breaking down the 2017 G League expansion draft results – via 2ways10days.com
August 24 11:30 AM
Four teams selected 11 players each in Wednesday’s expansion draft. Who played it safe? Who swung for the fences? Who won?
NBA 2K18 teases possible navy blue Thunder jerseys – via newsok.com
September 01 11:39 PM
SEP 1, 2017 – NBA 2K18 provided the first look at the Thunder’s classic jerseys in their new Nike updates. Now the video game appears to have shown off the first of two Oklahoma City alternate jerseys.
Kyrie Irving’s desire to leave the Cavaliers ‘wasn’t about basketball’ – via cleveland.com
September 02 11:30 AM
Kyrie Irving wants to be transcendent like LeBron James and doesn’t believe it can happen on the same team.
