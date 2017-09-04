Trending stories: The NBA articles you should read this morning

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
No Static at All: The Great Walter Becker and One Final Sublimely Ruined Dinner Party – via billboard.com
September 03 08:34 PM
Harvey: Terror, heartbreak and heroism as five Houstonians brave America’s worst storm – via houstonchronicle.com
September 03 07:43 PM
Days before the hurricane battered Houston, a single mom, car mechanic, Iraqi refugee, Katrina transplant and local weatherman were all in oblivion.
Team USA’s AmeriCup victories aim to prove G League worth – via 2ways10days.com
September 03 10:44 AM
Alumni grinding to shake off the G League stigma
Olson: After his 49ers time, whatever happened to Jarryd… – via theathletic.com
September 03 08:01 PM
Two years ago to the snap, the international sporting community was agog over the 49ers’ fortune.
More on the tricky issue of NBA player recruiting, tampering – via newsok.com
September 03 12:07 PM
SEP 3, 2017 – The NBA fined the Lakers for front-office violations of the league’s anti-tampering rules. Why doesn’t it do more about players recruiting each other? Because not all recruiting is tampering.
USC’s Jake Olson, blind long snapper, had CFB Saturday’s best moment – via sbnation.com
September 03 08:41 AM
Your morning rundown of fun stuff from college football’s true opening Saturday.
