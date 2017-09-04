Gallery: USA Basketball wins gold at FIBA AmeriCup 2017

56 shares
By: HoopsHype staff | September 4, 2017
<p>Argentina's point guard Facundo Campazzo (C) celebrates with teammtes small forward Patricio Garino (L) and point guard Nicolas Laprovittola after scoring against the USA during their 2017 FIBA Americas Championship final match in Cordoba, Argentina, on September 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / EITAN ABRAMOVICH (Photo credit should read EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)</p>
<p>USA's point guard Larry Drew II (L) drives the ball marked by Argentina's point guard Facundo Campazzo during their 2017 FIBA Americas Championship final match in Cordoba, Argentina, on September 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / EITAN ABRAMOVICH (Photo credit should read EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)</p>
<p>USA's small forward Darrun Hilliard II (L) drives the ball marked by Argentina's small forward Patricio Garino during their 2017 FIBA Americas Championship final match in Cordoba, Argentina, on September 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / EITAN ABRAMOVICH (Photo credit should read EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)</p>
<p>TOPSHOT - Argentina's center Gabriel Deck (C) shoots marked by USA's center Marshall Plumpee (L) and shooting guard Reggie Hearn (10) during their 2017 FIBA Americas Championship final match in Cordoba, Argentina, on September 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / EITAN ABRAMOVICH (Photo credit should read EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)</p>
<p>USA's shooting guard Xavier Munford (R) drives the ball marked by Argentina's shooting guard Maximo Fjellerup during their 2017 FIBA Americas Championship final match in Cordoba, Argentina, on September 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / EITAN ABRAMOVICH (Photo credit should read EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)</p>
<p>USA's coach Jeffrey William Van Gundy (C) is lifted up by center Marshall Plumpee as they celebrate defeating Argentina during their 2017 FIBA Americas Championship final match in Cordoba, Argentina, on September 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / EITAN ABRAMOVICH (Photo credit should read EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)</p>
<p>USA's small forward Reginald Williams II (C-R) poses with the trophy during the winner's ceremony after winning the FIBA Americas Championship final match against Argentina in Cordoba, Argentina, on September 3, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / EITAN ABRAMOVICH (Photo credit should read EITAN ABRAMOVICH/AFP/Getty Images)</p>
