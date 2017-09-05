11 things you may not know about Scottie Pippen

1. Michael Jordan never won a playoff series without him.

2. His parents had 12 children.

3. He averaged 4.3 ppg in his first year in college.

4. His first marriage lasted two years.

5. He finished third in the NBA MVP vote the year after Michael Jordan’s first retirement.

6. He averaged 16-plus points, 5-plus rebounds and five-plus assists in nine different NBA seasons.

7. He won 715 of his first 1,000 NBA games. It’s the best mark of any player in league history.

8. He made the playoffs his first 16 seasons in the league.

9. In 2008, he played his final games as a pro for Torpan Pojat of Finland. And Sundsvall Dragons of Sweden.

10. He was named to the All-Defensive 1st Team eight times. Only four players have more selections.

11. He’s said LeBron James is perhaps the best player ever. And that was before LeBron won his first NBA title.