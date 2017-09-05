Magic Johnson wants to personally pay the Lakers' tampering fine

Los Angeles Lakers executive and three-time NBA MVP Magic Johnson says he wants to pay the $500,000 fine his team received for tampering.

Johnson said the penalty should not be paid by team owner Jeanie Buss as she did not do anything wrong and was not involved in the violation (via Los Angeles Times):

“We can’t say a lot but we will correct the situation. It’s under my watch. I apologize to Jeanie, and that was the main thing. I told her she could take it out of my salary because I don’t want the Lakers to be paying that fine. … I don’t want her spending $500,000, because she didn’t do anything. That’s on me.”

While we wrote that the punishment for tampering could have been a lot worse for Los Angeles, it’s worth mentioning Johnson was not found to be at fault for his controversial interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

During the conversation, Johnson danced around a question about former Pacers star Paul George potentially coming to play for the Lakers.