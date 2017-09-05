Trending stories: Derrick Rose, Tracy McGrady and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Recapping every single G League trade during the 2016–17 season – via 2ways10days.com
September 04 10:29 AM
Immediate reactions to trades rarely give an accurate depiction of a concrete winner and loser, so we wait until the season is over and…
Richardson emerges as starting option; Carolina discusses Kaaya; Wade/Heat/UM notes – via miamiherald.com
September 04 01:32 PM
A six-pack of Heat and Hurricanes notes on Labor Day.
Tracy McGrady tries to bring a taste of normalcy to Third Ward – via chron.com
September 04 05:24 PM
Tracy McGrady was still glued to the television coverage of Hurricane Harvey’s destruction and the recovery efforts underway when his wife ClaRenda joined him with an idea.
Their Sugar Land home had been spared, rendered an island in the flood waters that surrounded it in every direction. But as they considered the many ways to help in their adopted hometown, they also wanted to provide a reason to smile with at least a brief taste – a smoky, sauced taste – of normalcy …
September 04 12:18 PM
It would have been easy for Grizzlies coach David Fizdale to stay silent.
But Fizdale didn’t stick to sports.
He’s a basketball coach, in his first year in Memphis, a city with a tortured
September 04 11:37 AM
Cavs guard Derrick Rose was moved to tears after watching a tribute video from fans in China.
