10 most likely candidates to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have one spot available on their roster. We have found the most likely players they could sign for next season.
Shabazz Muhammad, Guard/forward
Projected Salary — $1.57 million
Most Recent NBA Team — Minnesota Timberwolves
Important Information — We’ve learned that the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans may both be looking to sign the 24-year-old free agent. He has expressed interest in seeking new representation. Signs point to Muhammad signing elsewhere.
Tony Allen, Guard
Projected Salary — $2.32 million
Most Recent NBA Team — Memphis Grizzlies
Important Information — Now that the Boston Celtics have an extra roster spot available after the trade to land Kyrie Irving, it seems Allen could also be a fit for their roster.
Anthony Morrow, Guard
Projected Salary — $2.11 million
Previous Team — Chicago Bulls
Important Information — This would be the seventh team he has played for since 2012.
Dante Cunningham, Forward
Projected Salary — $2.10 million
Previous Team — New Orleans Pelicans
Important Information — After a recent trade with the Bulls, the Pelicans may have more money to offer Cunningham than any other interested team. New Orleans needs a forward after losing Solomon Hill to injury.
Thomas Robinson, Forward
Projected Salary — $1.70 million
Previous Team — Los Angeles Lakers
Important Information — He has reportedly worked out with the Celtics to fill their final roster spot.
Alan Anderson, Guard/Forward
Projected Salary — $2.10 million
Previous Team — Los Angeles Clippers
Important Information — He said the Timberwolves, Nets, Knicks and Raptors were interested in signing him. However, among these teams, the Timberwolves are the only franchise with a roster spot available.
Trey Burke, Guard
Projected Salary — $1.57 million
Previous Team — Washington Wizards
Important Information — He recently worked out with the Bucks for a spot on their G League roster.
Isaiah Canaan, Guard
Projected Salary — $1.57 million
Previous Team — Chicago Bulls
Important Information — He also worked out with the Hornets earlier this offseason. However, their roster is completely full.
Perry Jones, Forward
Projected Salary — $1.52 million
Previous Team — Oklahoma City Thunder (2014-15)
Important Information — Jones also worked out with the Bucks for a spot on their G League roster.
John Jenkins, Guard
Projected Salary — $1.70 million
Previous Team — Phoenix Suns (2015-16)
Important Information — He also worked out with the Mavericks (who have a two-way contract to offer) as well as the Bucks for the G League.
Other options
Aaron Brooks (Point Guard)
Matt Janning (Shooting Guard)
Jerome Randle (Point Guard)
