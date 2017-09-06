DunkWire

10 most likely candidates to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves have one spot available on their roster. We have found the most likely players they could sign for next season.

Shabazz Muhammad, Guard/forward

Projected Salary —  $1.57 million

Most Recent NBA Team — Minnesota Timberwolves

Important Information — We’ve learned that the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans may both be looking to sign the 24-year-old free agent. He has expressed interest in seeking new representation. Signs point to Muhammad signing elsewhere.

Tony Allen, Guard

Projected Salary — $2.32 million

Most Recent NBA Team — Memphis Grizzlies

Important Information — Now that the Boston Celtics have an extra roster spot available after the trade to land Kyrie Irving, it seems Allen could also be a fit for their roster.

Anthony Morrow, Guard

Projected Salary — $2.11 million

Previous Team — Chicago Bulls

Important Information — This would be the seventh team he has played for since 2012.

Dante Cunningham, Forward

Projected Salary — $2.10 million

Previous Team — New Orleans Pelicans

Important Information — After a recent trade with the Bulls, the Pelicans may have more money to offer Cunningham than any other interested team. New Orleans needs a forward after losing Solomon Hill to injury.

Thomas Robinson, Forward

Projected Salary — $1.70 million

Previous Team — Los Angeles Lakers

Important Information — He has reportedly worked out with the Celtics to fill their final roster spot.

Alan Anderson, Guard/Forward

Projected Salary — $2.10 million

Previous Team — Los Angeles Clippers

Important Information — He said the Timberwolves, Nets, Knicks and Raptors were interested in signing him. However, among these teams, the Timberwolves are the only franchise with a roster spot available.

Trey Burke, Guard

Projected Salary — $1.57 million

Previous Team — Washington Wizards

Important Information — He recently worked out with the Bucks for a spot on their G League roster.

Isaiah Canaan, Guard

Projected Salary — $1.57 million

Previous Team — Chicago Bulls

Important Information — He also worked out with the Hornets earlier this offseason. However, their roster is completely full.

Perry Jones, Forward

Projected Salary — $1.52 million

Previous Team — Oklahoma City Thunder (2014-15)

Important Information — Jones also worked out with the Bucks for a spot on their G League roster.

John Jenkins, Guard

Projected Salary — $1.70 million

Previous Team — Phoenix Suns (2015-16)

Important Information — He also worked out with the Mavericks (who have a two-way contract to offer) as well as the Bucks for the G League.

Other options

Aaron Brooks (Point Guard)

Matt Janning (Shooting Guard)

Jerome Randle (Point Guard)

