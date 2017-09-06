Celtics' Marcus Smart says he has lost 20 pounds during offseason

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart said he has lost 20 pounds during the recent offseason and now reportedly weighs 219 pounds.

Marcus Smart says he's lost 20 pounds this summer. Now weighs 219 lbs. "I've been in the gym non-stop. It's a new me. I'm more explosive." — Taylor C. Snow (@taylorcsnow) September 6, 2017

Smart, 23, is suddenly the longest-tenured player on the team after a massive identity change by the front office. Smart is 6-foot-4 and his listed weight from 2014 was 227 pounds, which means he had gained significant size before his aforementioned lifestyle change.

Of course, he likely added muscle to his frame since his first NBA season. He was only 20 when he entered the league. As such, his body was not yet fully developed.

His quote about being in the gym “non-stop” is very different than what he once had as a younger player — his attitude then was to “get in and get out,” according to an interview in 2014.

His body fat at the NBA Draft Combine was 10.5 percent — approximately double what Russell Westbrook and John Wall recorded when they entered the league. However, recent photographs show him looking much slimmer.