Report: Isaiah Thomas leaving Excel Sports Management, hiring new agent

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Isaiah Thomas, currently represented by Excel Sports Management, is reportedly seeking a new agent.

Sources: Isaiah Thomas in the process of parting with representation, Excel Sports Management. To seek new agent to handle 2018 free-agency. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 6, 2017

Thomas, who works with Sam Goldfeder and Jeff Schwartz, will become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the upcoming season.

This is not the first time he has changed representation. He also moved on from Andy Miller shortly after he signed with the Phoenix Suns in July 2014.

Perhaps the main reason why the Boston Celtics included Thomas in a trade to land Kyrie Irving from the Cavaliers is his impending contract situation. Thomas feels “very confident” he will earn a max contract and says that he deserves it.

As a two-time NBA All-Star and All-NBA Second-Team selection from last season, he will cost a pretty penny for Cleveland or whichever team decides to sign him during the 2018 offseason.

However, if his hip injury is a concern in the upcoming season, he will need the best representation possible to help him negotiate a lucrative deal.