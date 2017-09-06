Trending stories: Miles Plumlee, Tilman Fertitta and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Boston Celtics Sign Jabari Bird – via nba.com
September 05 03:00 PM
BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics announced today that they have signed rookie guard Jabari Bird to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
September 05 04:33 PM
Hawks center Miles Plumlee recently was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession, according to a…
Sources: Billionaire Tilman Fertitta set to buy Houston Rockets – via chron.com
September 05 09:52 AM
Houston billionaire Tillman Fertitta has reached agreement to purchase the Houston Rockets from Leslie Alexander, two individuals with knowledge of the deal confirmed on Tuesday.
September 04 12:18 PM
It would have been easy for Grizzlies coach David Fizdale to stay silent.
But Fizdale didn’t stick to sports.
He’s a basketball coach, in his first year in Memphis, a city with a tortured
NBA PM: The Cleveland Cavaliers May Not Be Done Dealing – via basketballinsiders.com
September 06 03:43 AM
The Cleveland Cavaliers endured one of the craziest offseasons in memory. With so much at stake, another blockbuster trade involving Brooklyn’s 2018 pick could be in play.
Eurobasket 2017 Day 7 preview – via eurohoops.net
September 06 04:25 AM
Isaiah Thomas begins to open up about being traded to Cavaliers – via cleveland.com
September 05 10:38 PM
Isaiah Thomas is beginning to share what he really thinks about being traded to the Cavaliers.
Ice Cube’s Big3 sued for allegedly stealing ideas, players – via nba.nbcsports.com
September 05 08:00 AM
The Big3 was more successful, but did they steal ideas?
What record sale means for Rockets’ future and other owners – via espn.com
September 05 01:41 PM
The Rockets have been sold for the highest price in league history. Kevin Pelton explores how that affects the franchise and the NBA’s future.
