Cavaliers' Isaiah Thomas does not plan to have surgery for hip injury

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said new point guard Isaiah Thomas does not plan to have surgery for his injured hip.

Isaiah Thomas' treatment plan does not include surgery, Cavs GM Koby Altman said. — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) September 7, 2017

Here is what Thomas told Adrian Wojnarowski said about surgery (via ESPN):

“I haven’t had one doctor tell me that this injury is going to hurt my career. Surgery was not the best option in this case. I aggravated it in March when Karl-Anthony Towns fell on me. I kept playing on it and making it worse — until I couldn’t play anymore last season.”

According to ESPN, Thomas is currently working with Dr. Bryan Kelly of the Hospital of Special Surgery.

If he were to have surgery, Thomas could miss more than three or four months for recovery. However, without surgery, his timeline to return is unclear.

Cleveland can always change their mind and elect for Thomas to have surgery. For now, though, it’s fair to believe that he will stick to his current plan. Expect newly signed free agent Derrick Rose to start at point guard during his potentially prolonged absence.