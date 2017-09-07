Trending stories: Kyrie Irving, Derek Fisher and more

By: HoopsHype staff | September 7, 2017
These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
September 06 11:52 AM
The move to Boston isn’t the first time Irving has stepped out on his own to prove his worth.
September 06 10:06 AM
History shows expansion teams have it rough in the win column during year one, but that doesn’t mean their first season is a waste.
September 06 05:52 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed free agent guard James Young to a training camp contract. Young, 22, was the 17th overall selection in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics. He played in 89 games over three seasons with Boston and averaged 2.3 points and 1.1 rebounds per contest. In two seasons (2014-16) with the Maine Red Claws of the NBA G League, Young averaged 18.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 40.6 percent from three-point distance.
September 06 08:15 AM
The newest Cavs guard says he’ll return as the same player he was, but history doesn’t bode well as he battles a potentially career-threatening hip injury.
September 06 01:45 PM
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban sits down with DIME to discuss the Mavericks upcoming season, NBA rule changes, Dirk’s legacy and more.
September 06 06:41 PM
Longtime NBA columnist Peter Vecsey reported earlier in the week that Pacers owner Herb Simon was considering filing suit against the league and the team.
September 06 03:25 PM
Isaiah Thomas predicted great things from Cavs in a piece for the Players’ Tribune, but was mum on his ailing hip.
September 06 11:44 AM
Phil Jackson knows statistics. He’s first in NBA coaching history in playoff wins and championships. He’s best in playoff and regular season winning percentage for those coaching more than five seasons.
Thanks in large part to Jerry Krause, Jackson understands, because Jackson was about to become
September 06 07:58 AM
The Houston Rockets’ sale price is eye-popping. Will that raise the Charlotte Hornets’ fortunes?
September 06 09:24 AM
Even if we set aside the drama spawned by Isaiah Thomas’s physical examination, the blockbuster trade between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavali…
September 06 09:48 AM
About half of San Antonio gas stations are reportedly without fuel Wednesday morning, according to a gas availability tracker.
September 06 12:09 PM
Derek Fisher can dance? We will find out.
