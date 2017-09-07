Trey Burke, Jarrett Jack rumored to sign with the Knicks

The New York Knicks may have been interested in Archie Goodwin, but they will also likely take a look at NBA veterans Jarrett Jack and Trey Burke.

Some w/NYK, including members of coaching staff, liked Goodwin, per sources. Some w/NYK view Trey Burke, Jarrett Jack as potential FA adds https://t.co/u5wN6P4DD2 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) September 7, 2017

Goodwin, 23, most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets, but he reportedly signed a training-camp deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. While the Knicks were reportedly interested in Goodwin, they have other options.

Here is what NBA Insider Ian Begley said about the move (via ESPN):

“Some with New York Knicks, including members of coaching staff, liked Goodwin, per sources. Some with New York Knicks view Trey Burke, Jarrett Jack as potential FA adds.”

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk also linked Jack, 33, to the Knicks two weeks ago.

Goodwin was joined by Burke at a recent workout to make the G League team for the Bucks, which shows they currently have similar value around the league.

Burke, 24, is still young and has plenty of time to develop after he was once selected in the lottery of the 2013 NBA Draft. He has not had much success since his rookie season.

Former Wizards point guard Trey Burke has drawn interest from multiple teams on a 1-year deal including the Orlando Magic, CSN has learned. — Chase Hughes (@chasehughesCSN) July 6, 2017

The Orlando Magic, who also have one roster spot available, have also shown interest in the point guard.

New York has a conundrum at the position to start the upcoming season, as our own Frank Urbina recently wrote. He lists Deron Williams, Monta Ellis, Randy Foye and CJ Watson as other potential options for the Knicks.

It’s unclear who the Knicks are leaning toward. In fact, they may not even be interested in a point guard considering they have also reached out to Alan Anderson.

Other options include undrafted rookies Nigel Hayes and Jamel Artis if they do well when training camp begins.