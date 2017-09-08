Enes Kanter explains why he avoided taking photos with Kevin Durant

Oklahoma City Thunder big man Enes Kanter discussed playing pick-up games in New York during the offseason and one rule he tries to follow.

The contests are often star-studded, with big names such as LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony. But the Oklahoma City player said he has to avoid playing with Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors.

Kanter spoke with Taylor Rooks about playing pick-up basketball with Durant (via SNY):

“One of my teammates, a couple weeks before that scrimmage game said, ‘If I see one picture of you and KD’ — because he knows that KD lives in the same apartment as me — ‘don’t come back to OKC.'”

Durant and Kanter played together on the Thunder for two seasons. Kanter says that he and Durant are still friendly, even if things are awkward on the court.

He described Durant as a “nice guy” and “chill dude” during the interview, but it’s clear some other OKC players are still very upset about Durant’s decision to leave in free agency.

While Kanter did actually end up playing a scrimmage on the same team as Durant, he knew to avoid all photos. You can watch a video of Kanter playing in a pickup game below.