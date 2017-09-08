DunkWire

Nets work out free agents Tyler Zeller, Jared Sullinger

The Brooklyn Nets recently worked out free agent big men Jared Sullinger and Tyler Zeller, according to a report.

Zeller most recently played for the Boston Celtics, who had him under contract since the 2014-15 season.

The center was waived by the Celtics before his $8 million contract became guaranteed. He missed time last year due to an illness (via NBA.com):

“[His ailment] remained a mystery to both him and doctors for quite some time. The illness was eventually determined to be an issue with his inner-ear, which he said resulted in his balance being thrown off and him feeling a little out of it over the past three-plus weeks.”

We previously wrote about Sullinger meeting with the Nets. However, the report about Zeller is new information. If Zeller signed a minimum salary with Brooklyn, he would make $1.7 million next year.

Re-signing with Boston on a minimum deal to fill their final roster spot remains a possibility as well.

