Trending stories: Dwyane Wade, Isaiah Thomas and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
NBA, union urge players to be socially aware – via espn.com
September 07 03:57 PM
The NBA and players union have penned a letter to players urging them to pursue social consciousness.
Shares
A Sportswriter, a Hall of Famer – via nytimes.com
September 07 03:35 PM
The longtime New York Times sportswriter Harvey Araton will be honored by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Shares
September 07 06:50 PM
The NBA MVP opens up about his style and new book, Russell Westbrook: Style Drivers.
Shares
Cavs introduce Thomas, mum on hip injury – via espn.com
September 07 01:07 PM
The Cavaliers were reluctant to discuss Isaiah Thomas’ health during a news conference Thursday at which they introduced their acquisitions from the summer’s blockbuster trade with the Celtics.
Shares
Perspective – via washingtonpost.com
September 07 12:33 PM
The Wizards — yes the Wizards — may finally have some buzz
Shares
Dwyane Wade prepares to start season with Bulls; no guarantees beyond that – via chicagotribune.com
September 07 11:31 PM
Before receiving Mannie Jackson Human Spirit Award, Dwyane Wade tells Tribune he plans to report to Bulls training camp Sept. 25, though buyout talk persists.
Shares
Sources: NBA G League proposing major playoff changes for 2017–18 season – via 2ways10days.com
July 24 09:18 AM
The playoffs will change with 12 teams in the mix instead of only eight.
Shares
Spurs scrimmage info: – via espn.com
September 07 03:04 PM
Read more on ESPN
Shares
2017 Hall of Fame: Jerry Krause, GM during Chicago Bulls’ dynasty, carved own path to Hall – via nba.com
September 07 01:12 PM
If Jerry Krause were around to give his enshrinement speech at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Friday, his oratory technique could have told so much of his story.
All Krause would
Shares
Cleveland Cavaliers offer little optimism on Isaiah Thomas’ return, proving again blockbuster trade wasn’t about him – via cleveland.com
September 07 05:39 PM
When Thomas — expected to fill Kyrie Irving’s role as starting point guard, late-game shot-maker and offensive sparkplug — eventually returns, there are still numerous variables before anyone can determine Thomas’ effectiveness.
Comments