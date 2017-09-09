The 2017 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony in pictures

2 shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: HoopsHype staff | September 9, 2017
SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 08: (L-R) Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famers Bobby Slick Leonard, Reggie Miller, Spencer Haywood and Rick Barry sit onstage as Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 enshrinee George McGinnis speaks during the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 8, 2017 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
SPRINGFIELD, MA - SEPTEMBER 08: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 enshrinee Muffet McGraw (L) hugs Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Ann Meyers during the 2017 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony at Symphony Hall on September 8, 2017 in Springfield, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Gallery, Hall of Fame, Nikos Gallis, Tracy McGrady
2 shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
Comments