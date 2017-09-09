Trending stories: Tracy McGrady, Tim Duncan, Enes Kanter and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
September 08 08:05 AM
ESPN.com’s NBA writers remember the plays that make colleague Tracy McGrady a Hall of Famer.
Tim Duncan is matching $1m in Virgin Islands hurricane relief donations – via sbnation.com
September 08 11:24 PM
Hurricane Irma struck the Virgin Islands on Friday, and Duncan wants as much help as he can get.
Tracy McGrady finds himself where he never expected: The Hall of Fame – via hoopshype.com
September 08 01:00 PM
For so many years, Tracy McGrady didn’t see himself here. For all the accolades, superstardom and heroic performances, being a Hall of Famer was never his primary goal nor was it foreseeable. McGra…
Mystery teammate told Enes Kanter to avoid Kevin Durant – via newsok.com
September 08 06:16 PM
SEP 8, 2017 – Enes Kanter was ready to bury the hatchet with Kevin Durant. Not everybody was ready for him to move on.
Cedi Osman duels Kristaps Porzingis, shows flashes of promise during EuroBasket 2017 (video) – via cleveland.com
September 08 10:18 AM
In the 89-79 loss, Osman stuffed the stat sheet, pouring in 24 points to go with six rebounds and five assists.
Hornets coach Steve Clifford: Only one change from last season for projected starters – via charlotteobserver.com
September 08 05:18 PM
Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford revealed his projected starting lineup Friday afternoon.
Video breakdown: Xavier Munford can be a quality role player for an NBA club – via 2ways10days.com
September 08 09:00 AM
After two breakout seasons in the G League, an international stint and a successful AmeriCup showing, Munford should be high on NBA radars
September 08 01:30 PM
Jerry Krause on a gorgeous late summer day, the shuffling clouds parting for bright blue skies, really was smiling down on his wife, Thelma, and the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 Thursday as the inductees were presented their emblematic blazers on the eve of the official enshrinement at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.
More details of NBA’s lottery-reform proposal emerge – via nba.nbcsports.com
September 08 09:00 AM
Lottery would determine top four draft picks
