Trending stories: Jason Kidd, Tim Duncan and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Who will make 2018 Hall of Fame class? Jason Kidd a lock. Grant Hill… – via nba.nbcsports.com
September 09 11:08 PM
Will voters finally come around on Sidney Moncrief.
There’s a new “50K Rule” involving the NBA G League – via 2ways10days.com
July 12 10:29 AM
The G League has always been a quirky league in terms of rules and regulations. This newest rule certainly follows suit.
We have projected the Top 30 power forwards for 2017-18 – via hoopshype.com
September 09 04:23 PM
I previously projected the Top 30 point guards, shooting guards and small forwards, and now it’s time for our power forward rankings for 2017-18. One of the tougher challenges when trying to projec…
Howard Beck, Bleacher Report – via espn.com
September 05 04:18 PM
Zach talks to Howard Beck of Bleacher Report about the Kyrie Irving trade, the Lakers’ tampering, Paul George, and more.
Video breakdown: Xavier Munford can be a quality role player for an NBA club – via 2ways10days.com
September 08 09:00 AM
After two breakout seasons in the G League, an international stint and a successful AmeriCup showing, Munford should be high on NBA radars
The NBA G League may close the loophole on player buyouts for next season – via 2ways10days.com
August 04 06:49 PM
G League adding new wrinkle to rules to almost force players into buyout situation
Tim Duncan asks for help for US Virgin Islands – via nba.nbcsports.com
September 09 09:26 AM
Duncan was raised on the island of St. Croix, which has been hit hard by Irma (and another hurricane is on its way there).
