Marcus Thornton, Jason Terry scheduled to workout with Timberwolves

With a few roster spots still available, the Minnesota Timberwolves will look at veteran shooting guards Marcus Thornton and Jason Terry.

Spotted at Mayo Square today: FA Jason Terry.

Clarification: FA Marcus Thornton scheduled for a look later in the week, not today. #Twolves pic.twitter.com/19ymGhPNYH — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) September 11, 2017

Training camp starts in less than two weeks for Minnesota so the team will hope to be fully assembled by the first day.

Thornton most recently played for the Wizards. He was included in a trade with Andrew Nicholson to the Nets for Bojan Bogdanovic. However, he was waived by Brooklyn the next day.

With eight years of experience in the NBA, he would make $2.1 million for Minnesota next season on the veteran minimum salary.

Move over, Mamba.

Steph Curry passes Kobe Bryant to become No. 11 on the all-time 3-pointers list. pic.twitter.com/5TSqDnVI2c — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 3, 2017

Terry, 39, played for the Bucks last season. He is one of the all-time leaders in three-pointers made during his career.

His salary would be $2.3 million on a minimum deal. Terry has eighteen years of professional experience. Both Terry and Thornton played together on the Houston Rockets during the 2015-16 season.

One player on the Timberwolves who would likely support signing Terry, meanwhile, is Jamal Crawford. Terry and Crawford are both originally from Seattle, Washington.

Other players who are potentially in the mix for a spot on the roster include Shabazz Muhammad, Tony Allen, Trey Burke, Anthony Morrow, Alan Anderson and more.