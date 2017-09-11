Pelicans sign veteran guard Tony Allen to a one-year deal

The New Orleans Pelicans have replaced injured wing Solomon Hill with veteran free agent shooting guard Tony Allen on a one-year deal.

He will be a tremendous help on defense for New Orleans. Allen is set to join Rajon Rondo and Jrue Holiday as well as Ian Clark and Jordan Crawford in the backcourt next season. Rondo is another sharp defender.

The #Pelicans feel Allen can cover an opponent's best perimeter scorer, which was Solomon Hill's primary role last season. — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) September 11, 2017

Shams Charania reports that the Pelicans were not the only franchise who were interested in Allen (via The Vertical):

“New Orleans had a need for a wing after Solomon’s injury and worked the open market for an addition, with Allen receiving interest from several other teams over the past several weeks.”

While no front office was specifically mentioned, Allen was previously linked to both the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics.

A number of other wings are still looking for employment. The top candidates included Shabazz Muhammad, Matt Barnes, Gerald Green and Dante Cunningham.

Muhammad and Cunningham have been mentioned as possible options to fill out the Timberwolves’ roster.