15 things you may not know about Michael Jordan

1. According to Forbes, he’s worth $1.1 billion.

2. He never beat the Celtics in a postseason game.

3. Only one player outscored him in a playoff series: Terry Cummings in 1985.

4. He has a private jet named MJ G550.

5. He averaged 43.7 points per game on 50.5 percent shooting in the 1986 playoffs. It’s the best scoring average in the postseason in NBA history.

6. He finished in the Top 3 in the MVP vote 10 times.

7. He’s one of only two players to average 30 ppg in the NBA regular season.

8. He’s also one of only two to average 30-plus points per game in the playoffs. The other one is Anthony Davis.

9. In 1990, he had the worst performance ever at the three-point shooting contest.

10. He played 127 baseball games with the Birmingham Barons.

11. He led the NBA in Player Efficiency Rating every season between 1986 and 1993.

12. His movie ‘Space Jam’ made $230 million in movie theaters around the world. Financially, it’s the most successful basketball movie ever.

13. He made the All-Defensive 1st Team nine times. Kobe Bryant and Gary Payton are the only guards with as many selections.

14. Before the 1996-97 season, he had never had a salary above $4 million in the NBA.

15. His friend Charles Oakley has said he hates the Crying Jordan meme.