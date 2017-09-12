Andrew Bogut could sign with one of four teams by next week

Free agent big man Andrew Bogut, who played just one minute with the Cleveland Cavaliers last year due to injury, is working on his return.

FA Andrew Bogut to get final bone scan today & expects to be cleared for full return. 4 teams interested. Hopes to sign next wk, per source. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) September 12, 2017

While he had a production decrease after leaving the Golden State Warriors and signing with the Dallas Mavericks, Bogut is hoping to provide value to an NBA team next season. The former No. 1 overall pick reportedly hopes to sign a deal next week before training camps begin.

Four teams around the league are rumored to be interested in Bogut. This is a smaller list than the 10 teams earlier reported. According to his agent David Bauman, the injury will not dissuade teams from signing him.

Here is what Bogut said during an interview about free agency during July (via SEN Radio):

“They’re all competitive and winning clubs. I’m hoping a few more sneak in there … once a few more players have settled. I’ve made a lot of money in my career. Money’s not going to be the number one driver, it’s obviously going to be a nice cherry, there are other factors I’m looking at, such as role and winning.”

If he signs a minimum deal, based on his experience his contract would be worth $2.32 million on a one-year deal for next season.

The Celtics reportedly had “preliminary contact” with Bogut. They have an open roster spot after the trade to land Kyrie Irving.