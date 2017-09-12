Josh Childress reportedly will sign with Nuggets after playing in BIG3

Former first-round pick Josh Childress will sign with the Denver Nuggets, according to reports. He played in the BIG3 during its first season.

Source: Nuggets and Josh Childress agree to a deal. He'll be the first @thebig3 player to sign with an NBA team after playing in the league. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 12, 2017

Childress, 34, was the Pac-10 Player of the Year while at Stanford in 2004. He made the NBA All-Rookie second team in 2005 for the Atlanta Hawks. While he eventually left the United States to play in Greece, he returned to play for the Suns.

He has also played in Australia, Japan as well as the developmental league.

While in the BIG3, he was one of the league leaders in effective field goal percentage. His offensive rebounding percentage was also impressive and had one of the best assists per possession.

It’s worth monitoring to see if other players who participated in the BIG3 will eventually use the league as a springboard to return to the NBA.