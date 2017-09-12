Season preview: Milwaukee Bucks

STAYING: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Malcolm Brogdon, Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson, Khris Middleton, Thon Maker, Greg Monroe, Jabari Parker, Gary Payton II, Tony Snell, Mirza Teletovic and Rashad Vaughn.

ADDED: Sterling Brown (Southern Methodist), Bronson Koenig (Wisconsin), JeQuan Lewis (Virginia Commonwealth), DJ Wilson (Michigan) and James Young (Boston).

GONE: Michael Beasley (New York), Spencer Hawes and Jason Terry.

STRENGTHS: The do-it-all Giannis Antetokounmpo … He enters the season as a full-blown NBA superstar and all indications are the best is yet to come … The Greek Freak is a one-man fast break who plays point forward to perfection … No shortage of length and athleticism on the team … Good potential as a defensive team could finally be realized this season … Overall, a lot of talent and depth in the frontcourt … Khris Middleton enters the season healthy, which is extremely good news for them … The Bucks are so much better when he’s on the floor … They went 20-9 when he returned from injury … Several young rotation players with great upside and potential breakout seasons around the corner … Milwaukee has been a Top 11 squad in fast-break points every year since Jason Kidd took over … There could be room for growth there … They are basically bringing back the same roster that finished the 2016-17 season … Chemistry should not be a problem.

WEAKNESSES: Backcourt depth is not that impressive … Jabari Parker is expected to miss much of the season again with a torn ACL … Not a good look for a player who has yet to turn 23 … They were routinely outrebounded last season and that has to change … Many players are a bit on the green side … Greg Monroe, who just turned 27, is the second oldest player on the team … They could use some veteran leadership.

PREDICTION: 2nd in the Central Division, 4th in the Eastern Conference.

SALARIES: