Trending stories: Kobe Bryant, Nerlens Noel, Tony Allen and more

Sources: T. Zeller, Nets agree to 2-year deal – via espn.com
September 11 07:53 PM
Free-agent center Tyler Zeller, 27, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources told ESPN. Zeller will compete for minutes behind the Nets’ expected starting center, Timofy Mozgov.
Mavs hope to develop Nerlens Noel’s ‘raw’ skills inside during ’17-18 – Official Website of the Dallas Mavericks – via mavs.com
September 11 11:15 AM
After showing a glimpse of what he can accomplish during 22 games with the team last year, the Dallas Mavericks are hopeful center Nerlens Noel can continue to tap into his raw potential this upcoming season. Last season, the Mavericks acquired Noel from Philadelphia in a trade-deadline deal on Feb. 23, sending back former first-round pick Justin Anderson, veteran center Andrew Bogut (who was later bought out) and a pair of second-round picks in exchange …
September 12 03:52 AM
Christmas is coming early for Kobe Bryant.
Future Rockets? Melo works out with CP3, Harden – via espn.com
September 11 08:00 PM
Carmelo Anthony hasn’t been traded to Houston yet, but he gave fans a glimpse at a possible future during a pickup game with Chris Paul and James Harden.
September 11 01:40 PM
Most NBA training camps begin two weeks from today. (Teams that will be playing exhibition games abroad, namely the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, who’ll play two games in
Sources: Tony Allen finalizing one-year deal with Pelicans – via sports.yahoo.com
September 11 05:49 PM
Allen, 35, bolsters the Pelicans’ rotation after the loss of Solomon Hill for most of the season because of hamstring surgery.
Kristi Toliver’s WNBA record 9 3s, ranked from hard to hardest – via sbnation.com
September 11 12:09 PM
Toliver delivered a sensational shooting performance on Sunday. Let’s marvel at all nine makes.
Power Lunch: Live chat with Thunder writer Brett Dawson – via newsok.com
September 11 11:44 AM
SEP 11, 2017 – Talk Thunder basketball with Brett Dawson in the Power Lunch live chat at 11 a.m.
