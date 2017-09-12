USA Today Sports

Trending stories: Kobe Bryant, Nerlens Noel, Tony Allen and more

Trending stories: Kobe Bryant, Nerlens Noel, Tony Allen and more

Social Media

Trending stories: Kobe Bryant, Nerlens Noel, Tony Allen and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

September 11 07:53 PM
Free-agent center Tyler Zeller, 27, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources told ESPN. Zeller will compete for minutes behind the Nets’ expected starting center, Timofy Mozgov.

Shares

September 11 11:15 AM
After showing a glimpse of what he can accomplish during 22 games with the team last year, the Dallas Mavericks are hopeful center Nerlens Noel can continue to tap into his raw potential this upcoming season. Last season, the Mavericks acquired Noel from Philadelphia in a trade-deadline deal on Feb. 23, sending back former first-round pick Justin Anderson, veteran center Andrew Bogut (who was later bought out) and a pair of second-round picks in exchange …

Shares

September 12 03:52 AM
Christmas is coming early for Kobe Bryant.

Shares

September 11 08:00 PM
Carmelo Anthony hasn’t been traded to Houston yet, but he gave fans a glimpse at a possible future during a pickup game with Chris Paul and James Harden.

Shares

September 11 01:40 PM
Most NBA training camps begin two weeks from today. (Teams that will be playing exhibition games abroad, namely the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, who’ll play two games in

Shares

September 11 05:49 PM
Allen, 35, bolsters the Pelicans’ rotation after the loss of Solomon Hill for most of the season because of hamstring surgery.

Shares

September 11 12:09 PM
Toliver delivered a sensational shooting performance on Sunday. Let’s marvel at all nine makes.

Shares

September 11 11:44 AM
SEP 11, 2017 – Talk Thunder basketball with Brett Dawson in the Power Lunch live chat at 11 a.m.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home