Former Magic GM Rob Hennigan will return to Thunder front office

Rob Hennigan, who was the general manager of the Orlando Magic until April 2017, will re-join the front office for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Former Orlando Magic GM Rob Hennigan has been hired by the OKC Thunder, league sources told @BBallInsiders. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 13, 2017

Hennigan was hired by the Magic in 2012 after spending four years with Oklahoma City. Earlier this offseason, the Thunder lost key front office executive Michael Winger to the Los Angeles Clippers when he became their new GM.

In his return to Oklahoma City, the former Magic GM will work alongside savvy Thunder execs Sam Presti and Troy Weaver. He worked with Presti on the San Antonio Spurs as well.

It’s worth noting that Hennigan previously helped oversee scouting as well as player personnel.