Jordan Bell shares Draymond Green's advice about guarding LeBron James

Golden State Warriors rookie Jordan Bell realized he wasn’t in college anymore when guarding LeBron James during a pickup game last month.

Bell, who led the Oregon Ducks to the Final Four last season, joined his new teammate Draymond Green at UCLA against James. He was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2017, known for the meme Things Jordan Bell Can Block.

But this was the most intense experience he has had as a defender. Here is what he said about the game (via CSN Bay Area):

“It’s different than what you see on TV. It’s way different … I just played the best defense of my life. It didn’t matter … Draymond [Green] was on my team and he was just like, ‘Look, you can’t do nothing about that. Just worry about the next play.'”

He would try to force James to “fade away from the block to the three-point line,” which Green said is exactly what a defender should do against the four-time NBA MVP.

The Golden State rookie said Green reminded him the Warriors will make more three-pointers than James will make two-pointers. Green makes a fair point. Last season, Golden State made 12 three-pointers per game while James made 8.3 two-pointers per game.

This is yet another lesson from Green. When he was drafted, Bell immediately received a FaceTime call from Green. He has also received numerous comparisons to the 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year.

Bell, meanwhile, was most astonished by how quick James was considering he was standing straight up. He also commented on how smart and large the three-time NBA champion was as well.

You can watch footage of the workout and pickup game below courtesy of Prime Impact Basketball. James scored often and looked dominant as ever.