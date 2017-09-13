Timberwolves hope to sign Dante Cunningham even after Shabazz Muhammad

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to sign free agent forward Dante Cunningham, who also played for the team from 2012 until 2014.

Wolves have been putting the full-court press on Dante Cunningham, hoping to bring him back. — Jon Krawczynski (@APkrawczynski) September 13, 2017

Cunningham, 30, was on the Pelicans last season. According to reports, the Timberwolves “would still very much welcome” him even after they signed Shabazz Muhammad yesterday.

We previously reported that the Timberwolves, Pelicans and Bucks were all interested suitors in Cunningham. While it seems that Minnesota may have a legitimate desire, they can only offer him the veteran minimum deal of $2.1 million next season.

The Pelicans, however, can provide more money to Cunningham after they recently traded Quincy Pondexter (via SB Nation):

“New Orleans has $3,270,587 of room to spend via several exceptions before stepping into the luxury tax, but more importantly, the team can only spend another $3,856,125 before being handicapped — not being allowed to fork over another penny to anyone.”

If he is looking for the more lucrative deal, expect him to sign with New Orleans. However, it’s worth noting Muhammad turned down a deal for more money due to the potential playoff push for the Timberwolves.

Training camp begins on September 30 for Minnesota so a deal will likely become finalized within the next ten days.