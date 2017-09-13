USA Today Sports

Trending stories: ESPN ranking, Russell Westbrook's future, Shabazz Muhammad and more

Trending stories: ESPN ranking, Russell Westbrook's future, Shabazz Muhammad and more

Social Media

Trending stories: ESPN ranking, Russell Westbrook's future, Shabazz Muhammad and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

September 12 09:47 AM
After checking in near the top 30 last season, how far has Carmelo Anthony fallen? Where does rookie Lonzo Ball land? Our countdown continues into the top 75.

Shares

September 12 03:31 PM
Guard Shabazz Muhammad will be returning to the Timberwolves, the only team he’s played for in the NBA, sources told ESPN.

Shares

September 12 10:01 AM
TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to retire Kobe Bryant ‘s jersey number on Dec. 18 prior to a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in L…

Shares

September 12 11:55 PM
SEP 12, 2017 – Russell Westbrook is locking in long-term with Jordan Brand. How might that impact his on-court future?

Shares

September 12 11:30 PM
Two Knicks enter, one Knick leaves.

Shares

September 06 10:06 AM
History shows expansion teams have it rough in the win column during year one, but that doesn’t mean their first season is a waste.

Shares

September 12 06:44 PM
ESPN SportsCenter host Jemele Hill called Donald Trump a bigot and white supremacist on Twitter Monday night, and the backlash to these pretty standard and well-founded opinions compelled the network to give Hill a talking-to and to release a statement.

Shares

September 12 01:41 PM
The Warriors have signed a three-year jersey advertising deal with Rakuten that is worth a record-$20 million per season, sources tell ESPN.

Shares

September 12 10:23 AM
Charles Oakley has filed a lawsuit against James Dolan for his alleged role in the power forward’s February arrest during a basketball game.

Shares

September 12 10:43 AM
The league is looking at a plan to reform the lottery, but it could come at a cost for small-market teams.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home