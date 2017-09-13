Trending stories: ESPN ranking, Russell Westbrook's future, Shabazz Muhammad and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Lonzo over Melo? #NBArank enters the top 75 – via espn.com
September 12 09:47 AM
After checking in near the top 30 last season, how far has Carmelo Anthony fallen? Where does rookie Lonzo Ball land? Our countdown continues into the top 75.
Sources: Guard Muhammad returning to Wolves – via espn.com
September 12 03:31 PM
Guard Shabazz Muhammad will be returning to the Timberwolves, the only team he’s played for in the NBA, sources told ESPN.
Kobe Bryant’s Lakers Jersey Retirement Reportedly Set for Dec. 18 vs. Warriors – via bleacherreport.com
September 12 10:01 AM
TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that the Los Angeles Lakers are planning to retire Kobe Bryant ‘s jersey number on Dec. 18 prior to a game against the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center in L…
Will Russell Westbrook’s shoe deal affect his Thunder decision? – via newsok.com
September 12 11:55 PM
SEP 12, 2017 – Russell Westbrook is locking in long-term with Jordan Brand. How might that impact his on-court future?
After tussle and techs, Anthony Randolph appears to ask Kristaps Porzingis outside (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
September 12 11:30 PM
Two Knicks enter, one Knick leaves.
Will any of this year’s G League expansion teams make the playoffs? – via 2ways10days.com
September 06 10:06 AM
History shows expansion teams have it rough in the win column during year one, but that doesn’t mean their first season is a waste.
ESPN Issues Craven Apology For Jemele Hill’s Accurate Descriptions Of Donald Trump – via deadspin.com
September 12 06:44 PM
ESPN SportsCenter host Jemele Hill called Donald Trump a bigot and white supremacist on Twitter Monday night, and the backlash to these pretty standard and well-founded opinions compelled the network to give Hill a talking-to and to release a statement.
Sources: Warriors land $60M jersey-patch deal – via espn.com
September 12 01:41 PM
The Warriors have signed a three-year jersey advertising deal with Rakuten that is worth a record-$20 million per season, sources tell ESPN.
Charles Oakley files suit against James Dolan over MSG arrest – via nydailynews.com
September 12 10:23 AM
Charles Oakley has filed a lawsuit against James Dolan for his alleged role in the power forward’s February arrest during a basketball game.
Inside the NBA’s mission to abolish tanking – via sports.yahoo.com
September 12 10:43 AM
The league is looking at a plan to reform the lottery, but it could come at a cost for small-market teams.
