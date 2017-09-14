Report: Boris Diaw will play in France with opt-out clause for NBA return

NBA veteran Boris Diaw has reportedly signed a contract to play in Europe for Levallois Metropolitans. The French-born player returns home.

Boris Diaw will play in French Top division with Paris-Levallois according to @DavidCozette — Sportando (@Sportando) September 14, 2017

Diaw, 35, will play in France next season after he was waived by the Utah Jazz earlier this offseason. His home games will be played in Levallois-Perre, the northwest suburbs of Paris approximately four miles from the nation’s most populous city.

Before he played in the United States, Diaw played for the successful French club Pau-Orthez from 2001 until 2003. He was selected in the first round of the 2003 NBA Draft and won the Most Improved Player award in 2006.

He later won an NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

Earlier this month, the 6-foot-8 forward said he had contact with a few teams in the United States. It’s worth mentioning that his contract overseas does also include an opt-out clause in case he does receive an offer to play in the NBA.