Knicks sign veteran Jarrett Jack, potential mentor for Frank Ntilikina

The New York Knicks have reportedly signed free agent veteran point guard Jarrett Jack to a one-year, non-fully guaranteed deal.

Jack will join Ramon Sessions as another experienced point guard on the New York roster. Here is what Ian Begley, who predicted the deal will likely become official in the coming few days, said about why the Knicks pursued him (via ESPN):

“The 33-year-old point guard has been limited by two major right knee injuries in the past two seasons. If healthy, he gives the Knicks another veteran to potentially mentor rookie Frank Ntilikina.”

ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk also linked Jack, 33, to the Knicks three weeks ago.

We previously reported that the team also had interest in 24-year-old former lottery pick Trey Burke. However, the front office seemed to value the way Jack can work with Ntilikina.

The team now has Jack, Sessions, Ron Baker and Chasson Randle as well as Ntilikina at point guard. It’s unclear how much playing time the French rookie will receive next season.