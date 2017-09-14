Rudy Gay during press conference in San Antonio: 'I’m a Spur for life'

The San Antonio Spurs signed veteran small forward Rudy Gay to a two-year day earlier this offseason. He was introduced to the team today.

Gay, 31, has played eleven seasons in the NBA and has bounced around in recent years. He has experience with the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto Raptors as well as the Sacramento Kings. The Spurs will be his fourth team since 2013.

However, he has already taken a liking to the franchise (via Express News):

“Whatever it takes. If I’m a sixth man, I’m going to be the best sixth man in the league. If I’m a starter, I’m going to try and be one of the best small forwards in the league. That’s just the type of player I am … I’m a Spur and I’m a Spur for life.”

Gay added that he came to play for a championship and says that he expects nothing less than contending for a title.

He explains that he was at a “do-or-die” position before he signed with San Antonio. It will be interesting to see how long Gay plays for his new team and if he eventually retires with the franchise.