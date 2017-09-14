Season preview: Phoenix Suns

STAYING: Dragan Bender, Eric Bledsoe, Devin Booker, Tyson Chandler, Marquese Chriss, Jared Dudley, Derrick Jones, Brandon Knight, Elijah Millsap, Tyler Ulis, TJ Warren and Alan Williams.

ADDED: Mike James (Panathinaikos), Josh Jackson (Kansas) and Davon Reed (University of Miami).

GONE: Leandro Barbosa, John Jenkins and Alex Len.

STRENGTHS: More than solid backcourt with the up-and-coming Devin Booker and the very talented Eric Bledsoe … They are both really creative scorers off the dribble … The team has plenty of athletes, including Kansas product Josh Jackson, who’s one of the top candidates for Rookie of the Year … They should have good locker room leadership with veterans such as Tyson Chandler and Jared Dudley.

WEAKNESSES: Shortage of high-quality players … They may not have any Top 100 NBA player aside from Booker and Bledsoe … Many young guys looking to establish themselves in the NBA … Ball movement was not a thing of beauty last season, when they finished No. 29 in assists … Booker can go bonkers offensively at any time, but shot selection could improve an awful lot and defense is downright terrible … You could actually say that about the team as a whole … Earl Watson has not really distinguished himself as an NBA head coach so far … Home games atmosphere will not remind anybody of Oklahoma City or Oakland.

PREDICTION: 4th in the Pacific Division, 14th in the Western Conference.

