13 things you may not know about Vince Carter

1. He’s the second highest-scoring guard never to win a ring behind Reggie Miller.

2. The Warriors traded his draft rights and cash to Toronto for Antawn Jamison.

3. He averaged 23.8 ppg, 5.5 rpg and 4.2 apg his 10 first years in the NBA.

4. He plays the saxophone.

5. He led Team USA in scoring at the 2000 Olympics.

6. He last made an All-NBA Team in 2001.

7. He donated $35,800 to the Barack Obama campaign in 2011.

8. He’s quite serious about bowling.

9. The Raptors traded him to the Nets for three players and two draft picks All those combined for 2,082 points playing with Toronto.

10. His first agent was convicted of fraud.

11. He won the Teammate of the Year Award in 2015-16.

12. He’s shot only 41.6 percent from the field in his playoff career.

13. He holds the playoffs record for most three-pointers made in a half.